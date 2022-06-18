Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth $536,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.