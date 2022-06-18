XMax Trading 24.9% Lower This Week (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One XMax coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $415,961.37 and approximately $616,617.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XMax Coin Profile

XMX is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,235,878,209 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

