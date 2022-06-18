Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.62

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.58 ($0.06), with a volume of 491,192 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.61. The stock has a market cap of £39.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

Further Reading

