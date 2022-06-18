Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of YALA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 182,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,518. The company has a market cap of $555.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yalla Group (Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.