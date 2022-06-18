YAM V3 (YAM) Trading 36.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $62,693.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,170.00 or 1.00120261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00119494 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,666,940 coins and its circulating supply is 14,067,789 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

