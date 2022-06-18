yTSLA Finance One Day Volume Hits $1,103.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $34,144.60 and $1,103.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.34 or 0.01884847 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00097870 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014452 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

