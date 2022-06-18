Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.46. The stock had a trading volume of 867,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.92 and a 200 day moving average of $441.49. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

