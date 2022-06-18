Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $266,928,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $288.46. 867,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,176. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $287.93 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

