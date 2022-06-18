Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $106,178.59 and approximately $596.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.01214809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00120973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00100723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.