ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $37.12 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average is $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

