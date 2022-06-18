ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $608.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $910.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

