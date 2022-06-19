11,996 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,847,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.