35,000 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $171.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.