3,769 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,111,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756,082. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

