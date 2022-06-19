3,815 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

SHW opened at $222.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

