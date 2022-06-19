3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $129.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,181,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,985. 3M has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.