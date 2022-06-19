600 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,209,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.92.

Shares of TFX opened at $244.93 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.81 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

