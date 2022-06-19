6,455 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $206.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

