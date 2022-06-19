70,000 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Acquired by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000. Anaplan comprises approximately 2.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 293,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after buying an additional 537,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,471,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,926,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $2,309,253.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $206,208.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,432. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Anaplan Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.