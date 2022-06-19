77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) Senior Officer Michael Marcotte Buys 5,000 Shares

77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Marcotte acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 146,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$860,220.48.

Get 77 (CHM.TO) alerts:

77 (CHM.TO) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Champion Iron Mines Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec and Newfoundland. The Company’s Fermont Holdings consist of 12 iron-rich mineral concessions, totaling approximately 755 square kilometers in the Fermont Iron Ore District of northeastern Quebec, located 250 kilometers north of the town of Port-Cartier, and centered 60 kilometers southwest of the town of Fermont.

Receive News & Ratings for 77 (CHM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 77 (CHM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.