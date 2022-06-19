AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Boosts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $99,312,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $24,964,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after acquiring an additional 377,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 359,528 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

