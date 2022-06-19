AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 2.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.74.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

