Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.91 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

