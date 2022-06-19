Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.13 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

