Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.