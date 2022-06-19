Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires Shares of 1,829 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $88.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.