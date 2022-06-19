Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 347.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

