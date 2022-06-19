Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5,722.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 96,818 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 37.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Shares of HON stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

