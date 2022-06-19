Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $23.19 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 3.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

