Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

