Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

NYSE:UPS opened at $171.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

