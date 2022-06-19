Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases Shares of 19,509 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

