Abyss (ABYSS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $199,566.00

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $199,566.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

