ACG Wealth Buys 1,501 Shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,235,000.

Shares of BATS:ICOW opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

