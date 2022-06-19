ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

