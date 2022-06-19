ACG Wealth Has $2.53 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $57.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

