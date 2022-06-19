ACG Wealth Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ACG Wealth owned about 1.17% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 431.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $36.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.