ACG Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $175.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day moving average is $372.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.08.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.