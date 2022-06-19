ACG Wealth Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JSML. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000.

JSML stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

