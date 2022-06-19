ACG Wealth Raises Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. WestRock has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

