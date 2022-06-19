ACG Wealth Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.