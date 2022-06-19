ACG Wealth Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $163.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.88. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.