ACG Wealth Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

