Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 3,806 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

