Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.60 and its 200-day moving average is $472.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $498.12.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

