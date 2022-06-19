Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMS opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.