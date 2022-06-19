Advisory Resource Group Buys 19 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $608.88 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $808.24 and a 200 day moving average of $909.05. The company has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

