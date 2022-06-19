Advisory Resource Group Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

