Advisory Resource Group Has $30.76 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 9.6% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $90.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.