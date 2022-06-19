Advisory Resource Group Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,286 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.